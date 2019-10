× Suspicious death investigation in South Everett

EVERETT – The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

According to detectives, a person reported finding a woman’s body just after 9 a.m. Saturday near the 11600 block of SR 99.

The Major Crimes Unit is on the scene collecting evidence.

The identification of the victim is not yet known.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.