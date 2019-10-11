Two injured, area evacuated after natural gas leak in North Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Two Puget Sound Energy workers were injured after a third party hit a natural gas line that belongs to the utility company and sparked a major leak and fire.

The leak happened late Friday morning on Midvale Avenue North in Seattle. While PSE workers were trying to contain the leak, the line caught fire.

Officials said the best way to manage the fire is to let the natural gas burn off naturally.

Midvale Ave. N. Evacuation area shown in photo below. Crews continuing to protect nearby exposures from catching fire. Firefighters conducting air monitoring in immediate area. pic.twitter.com/OIKBYjkJt5 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 11, 2019

The fire department evacuated businesses and homes within a half-block radius of the leak and fire.

It's unclear how deep the lines are, or how many people had to be evacuated.

The PSE workers are in stable condition and expected to be OK.