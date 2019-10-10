Search on for thieves who targeted Highline School District teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SeaTac, WA - King County Law Enforcement are looking for two women who are sneaking into schools and stealing from educators.

Officials with the Highline School District say it’s happened at four of their schools: Midway Elementary, McMicken Heights Elementary, Valley View Early Learning Center, and Parkside Elementary.

“It hurts; it feels like I was violated. I feel like I’m in a school where I’m supposed to trust the people in it and I feel like I can’t trust,” said Jodi Robertson Assistant Principal of McMicken Heights Elementary.

Robertson says the thieves stole her wallet and another teacher’s credit cards and ID.

She says several teachers saw the suspects in the school. However, the suspects knew teachers’ names and were able to convince people they were parents of students.

“They’re just trying to do their job and they have no idea these suspects are rooting around looking through their purse or the wallet,” said Sergeant Ryan Abbott with King County Sheriff’s Office.

Abbott says these suspects are also hitting up local businesses.

“We haven’t identified who they are yet,” said Abbott. “The hope is someone sees this story and recognizes them,” he added.

If you have any information about these suspects call 911. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is also offering a reward of up to one thousand dollars for tips that lead to an arrest in this.