Man shot multiple times at a busy Lynnwood shopping center

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Deputies in Snohomish County are responding to a shooting at a busy shopping center in Lynnwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man in his 30s was shot multiple times about 9:40 a.m. in a parking lot in the 2900 block of 164th Street SW. It’s the shopping center that houses Fred Meyer and Providence Medical, along with several other businesses.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This is the shopping center off 29 hundred block of 164th St SW #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/2KPbwKOQqu — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) October 10, 2019

The suspect vehicle is a silver BMW car with two people inside.

Detectives said they don’t know if the suspect (or suspects) knew the victim, but witnesses reported hearing an altercation before shots were fired.

A witness told Q13 News that he heard the first gunshot, then saw the victim fall. He said he saw him get shot a second time.