Track rain, snow and wind with the free Q13 News app
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox

Man shot multiple times at a busy Lynnwood shopping center

Posted 10:11 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, October 10, 2019

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Deputies in Snohomish County are responding to a shooting at a busy shopping center in Lynnwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man in his 30s was shot multiple times about 9:40 a.m. in a parking lot in the 2900 block of 164th Street SW. It’s the shopping center that houses Fred Meyer and Providence Medical, along with several other businesses.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a silver BMW car with two people inside.

Detectives said they don’t know if the suspect (or suspects) knew the victim, but witnesses reported hearing an altercation before shots were fired.

A witness told Q13 News that he heard the first gunshot, then saw the victim fall. He said he saw him get shot a second time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.