Young kids taking up the intense sport of mountain biking

ISSAQUAH – On Saturday up to 500 people showed up to Issaquah to participate in Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day 2019.

The sport of mountain biking can be intense and it takes guts.

“It feels good, the adrenaline feels good, it feels good to be in the air,” mountain biker Anton Bloch said.

Bloch and many others from the mountain biking community showing off their moves on Saturday at Duthie Hill in Issaquah.

“It’s probably some of the best bike parks I’ve been to,” Bloch said.

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance wants young kids to fall in love with the multiple trails Duthie has to offer.

“Evergreen has worked with King County parks to help build some of these trails what’s unique about these trails it’s built for education,” Kristen McCune with Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance said.

But it’s not just about teaching jumps or drops.

“Getting kids outside it’s a way for them to experience nature especially in a fairly urban area,” McCune said.

Parents say by starting kids young, mountain biking will be a part of their lives long term.

“Getting my daughter into the sport is super important to me we’ve had an amazing time,” mountain biker Brian Slattery said.

“It’s the first time watching the jump show and going down the blue trail,” mountain biker Alexander Kennedy said.

The blue trail means it’s an intermediate level where kids as young as 5 years old like Alex can ride with confidence.

“When I grow up I am going to be a lot better than my dad, my dad started when he was 19,” Kennedy said.