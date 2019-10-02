Police: 2 children, stolen vehicle found after Wedgwood carjacking

Posted 8:32 PM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27PM, October 2, 2019

SEATTLE -- Authorities say two children are unharmed after the car they were in was stolen Wednesday night in the Wedgwood neighborhood.

Seattle Police said the incident was reported at 6:43 p.m. after a woman's car was taken with the children inside in the area of NE 88th Street and Lake City Way NE.

The children and the car were both found about 2 miles away at 33rd Avenue NE and NE 123rd Street, police said in a news release.

Police are searching for two suspects, a man who was wearing a red and white checkered shirt with black pants and a woman with blonde hair who was wearing all black.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911.

