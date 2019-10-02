New renderings of Northgate Ice Center premiered for hockey fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - Tuesday, NHL Seattle officials revealed new video renderings of what the Northgate Ice Center will look like.

Dozens of people packed into the Northgate Mall to hear from city, and NHL Seattle officials about the future plans for the site.

“We’re going to have these amazing ice rinks where people learn to skate,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Dave Olszewski was in attendance at the event. He says he’s already on the waiting list for tickets for NHL Seattle, however he says he’s more excited for what the new ice center will bring to Northgate.

“We’re just going to pretty much live here,” said Olszewski.

Olszewski’s son is five years old and plays hockey. He says it will be nice to have a rink much closer to home.

NHL Seattle officials say groundbreaking on the new Northgate Ice Center is scheduled for February of 2020. The entire facility is expected to be completed by June 2021.