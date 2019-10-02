Friends remember Skyline High School teen who died of fentanyl overdose

SAMMAMISH, Wash. -- The Skyline High School community is heartbroken over the deaths of two students who died from overdosing on fentanyl-laced opiates within two months of each other.
Wednesday, King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht warned of counterfeit OxyContin pills on the streets.
Officials say the first death happened on August 11th. The most recent death happened September 30th.
Lucas Beirer was 16 years old. He played football and loved music. His family says he had dreams of studying computer information technology and becoming a Navy Seal.
“He kind of had this, this unique way of making you feel like this is where I meant to be. I’m meant to be here right now. This is my home, this is my community, and this is my friend. I wish that energy, that I could carry somehow and let people know how to feel it,” said Amin Sidialicherif, a friend of Beirer’s since kindergarten.
“The vast majority of M30 or other oxycodone pills purchased on the street in King County or elsewhere are likely counterfeit,” Johanknecht explained. ”And likely contain deadly amounts of fentanyl.”
The counterfeit pills can be found in blue, white, light green and are all marked with “M30,” according to the sheriff’s department.
Beirer’s family released this statement:
On Monday, September 30th, we lost our beautiful son, Lucas, at the young age of 16. Lucas was an intelligent young man with many great aspirations and interests, including becoming a Navy Seal, a college degree in computer information technology, an interest in fashion design and a deep love of music. Lucas was well liked by many and he cared deeply about his friends.
Unfortunately, Lucas’s life was taken early because he took a street-sold Percocet pill laced with Fentanyl.
We are sharing this information today with the hopes that it will motivate other young adults and families to get the help they need and to encourage an open dialog concerning the crisis in our schools and our families. This is not something families should hide or be ashamed of.
We need to come together as a community, not be afraid to be honest and open about our struggles, let go of judgement, and help each other and our children find help.
On Saturday evening a prayer vigil for students will be held at Faith United Methodist Church at 6:00 PM. Dinner will be provided. Lucas’s memorial service will be at Faith United Methodist on Sunday, October 6th at 3:00 PM. All students, families, faculty, and staff are invited to join us in the celebration of his life.
Thank you to the students, their families, and the school community for everything you have done for our son and opening your arms to us in our time of need.
Isaac, Olga and Nicola– Parents and brother of Lucas Beirer