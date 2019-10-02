Friends remember Skyline High School teen who died of fentanyl overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAMMAMISH, Wash. -- The Skyline High School community is heartbroken over the deaths of two students who died from overdosing on fentanyl-laced opiates within two months of each other.

Wednesday, King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht warned of counterfeit OxyContin pills on the streets.

Officials say the first death happened on August 11th. The most recent death happened September 30th.

Lucas Beirer was 16 years old. He played football and loved music. His family says he had dreams of studying computer information technology and becoming a Navy Seal.

“He kind of had this, this unique way of making you feel like this is where I meant to be. I’m meant to be here right now. This is my home, this is my community, and this is my friend. I wish that energy, that I could carry somehow and let people know how to feel it,” said Amin Sidialicherif, a friend of Beirer’s since kindergarten.

“The vast majority of M30 or other oxycodone pills purchased on the street in King County or elsewhere are likely counterfeit,” Johanknecht explained. ”And likely contain deadly amounts of fentanyl.”

The counterfeit pills can be found in blue, white, light green and are all marked with “M30,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Beirer’s family released this statement: