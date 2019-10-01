Brisk, cloudy weather on Wednesday; light showers later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Overall the weather on Wednesday should remain dry. Even with a little rain in the forecast, there will be many more dry days than wet days ahead, enjoy!

Wednesday starts out sunny and crisp and the day will be DRY…! Thursday starts out with showers and there will be passing showers most of the day but remember Seattle gets the Rain Shadow so not much for the main Metro.

Thursday evening has more passing showers but not overly wet. Friday has some passing showers with sun breaks too.

Saturday looks dry but mostly cloudy. Sunday will be nice, enjoy some October sunshine. In fact, Sunday could see highs in the upper 60s!!

