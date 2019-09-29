Carson’s comeback: Seahawks cruise to 27–10 win over Cardinals

SEATTLE – Seattle cruised to a 27-10 win over Arizona Sunday, aided by a comeback performance from Chris Carson.

Last-second addition Jadeveon Clowney got the ball rolling early for Seattle with a 27-yard pick-six, and QB Russell Wilson picked apart the Cardinals defense in the Seahawks’ most complete showing this season.

Early in the second, big gains from Jaron Brown and Tyler Lockett set up an easy Wilson touchdown connection to Will Dissly, and two missed field goals from the Cardinals kept Seattle in control.

Seattle allayed some of its biggest questions with solid team defense and ball protection. Arizona QB Kyler Murray was under constant threat all day, and Seattle allowed no turnovers.

A strong run from Arizona aided by Seattle penalties allowed the Cardinals to score early in the fourth, but a late Seahawk touchdown put the game away.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Seattle (3-1) will be on short rest as the team faces the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, October 3 at home.