Hacked Seattle road sign says ‘Impeach the Bastard’

SEATTLE — A hacker broke into an electronic roadwork sign early Wednesday morning in Seattle, replacing the normal traffic suggestion with a political message.

The sign read, “Impeach the Bastard,” a reference to Congress’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

A viewer alerted Q13 News to the sign on 35th Avenue NE in the Bryant neighborhood and sent a picture.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says the sign was rented to the contractor National Barricade. A spokesperson for National Barricade says someone broke into the sign’s controls early this morning and changed the wording.

The sign was changed back around 10 a.m.

SDOT added additional locks to the sign to “prevent further incidents.”