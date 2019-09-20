‘Face Tape Bandit’: Armed robbery suspect threatens to shoot employees at movie theater

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who put black tape on his face and hat, before he threatened to shoot employees at a movie theater, during an armed robbery in the U-District.

Take a good look at his profile. It appears he may have some grey hair on his chin, or some discoloration on his left cheek.

Detectives say he got into the locked theater at 10:15 am on September 8th and pretended to be there working, before confronting a female manager with a handgun. He ordered her to lead him to the safe. “He threatens her. Says, ‘I don’t want anything said. I’ve got a gun. I will kill you,'” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. He also told her he would shoot the other employee there. The suspect got away with a large sum of stolen cash.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before the victim arrived, he acted like he was supposed to be there and could be seen on video walking around with popcorn and then carrying cleaning supplies -- with the tape on his face the entire time. Police don't know how he entered the locked theater.

He is described as black, 30 to 40 years old, 5'5" to 5'7" and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark hoodie, tan shorts, blue sneakers, a taped-up ball cap and black tape on his face.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name or where officers can find him. Submit the information anonymously at www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.