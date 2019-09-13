Woman suspected of DUI after crash knocks out power for much of Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A loud explosion and subsequent power outage led police in Mercer Island to a reportedly intoxicated woman who crashed into a power pole and then fell down a ravine.

According to Mercer Island Police, officers were near the 5400 block of East Mercer Way about 3:30 a.m. Friday when they heard and felt a loud explosion. At the same time, a large portion of the island lost power.

Officers checked with Puget Sound Energy, then found downed power lines and a utility pole that was sheered off at the base.

Once it was safe, officers searched the area and found a vehicle had sheered off the power pole and fell down in a ravine about 65 feet from the roadway.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had minor injuries, police said. It took first responders about two hours to free the 41-year-old Seattle woman from her vehicle.

Police said she was intoxicated and taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

PSE estimates the power outage caused by the crash should be fixed by 10 a.m. Friday.