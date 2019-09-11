18-year-old killed in Lakewood shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- The victim of a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in Lakewood is an 18-year-old man from Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said officers responded about 8 p.m. Monday to reports of a person shot at a 7-11 at 100th Street and Lakewood Drive Southwest. That's where they found Jullien Suzuki inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators said Suzuki was shot in a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle drove to the 7-11 for help. The driver remained at the scene, but two other men ran away.

Police haven't said what prompted the shooting, nor have they identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers.