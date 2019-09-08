2,200 lightning strikes recorded across Western Washington from Saturday’s storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A large storm system rolled across western Washington Saturday night bringing thousands of lightning strikes with it, the National Weather Service reported.

Taking look back at last night between 6 pm and 11 pm in Western Washington estimated number of cloud to ground lightning strikes...2200. That works out to an estimated 440 an hour and 7 to 8 a minute. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 8, 2019

The NWS says 2,200 strikes were recorded across the Puget Sound, though no injuries have been reported and storm damage has been minimal.

The powerful storm swept across the region around 6 p.m. and knocked out power to thousands. The storm even delayed Washington’s football game against California for over two hours.

Power was mostly restored by Sunday morning, though 2,000 people across the region are still without electricity as of 11 a.m. with crews continuing to assess the damage.

The NWS says the storm is a good reminder for residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms.