Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird to miss entire 2019 season after knee surgery

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm superstar Sue Bird will miss the entire 2019 season after a successful knee surgery.

According to the team, Bird had arthroscopic knee surgery on May 30 and hasn’t played in a game since. The procedure was performed by Dr. Michael Joyce at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bird said she is disappointed to miss this season but looks forward to playing in 2020.

“While it has been difficult not to be on the court with my teammates, I am very proud of what they have accomplished this season,” said Bird. “I look forward to suiting up for the Storm in 2020.”

Bird will continue to support her teammates while she goes through rehabilitation here in Seattle.