SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are launching a fun new gameday poster series for the 2019 season.

It will include limited edition posters that will represent each of the eight regular-season home games!

The collection is being curated by the Ames Brothers, the group that designs Pearl Jam concert posters.

Each poster will be designed by a different artist.

The posters cost $25 and can be bought on the Seahawks app.

All proceeds will go to local arts and education charities.