Trenton Floyd: Wanted High-Violent Offender busted for drugs during domestic violence arrest

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The Department of Corrections says High-Violent Offender, Trenton Floyd, is a convicted woman abuser, as well.

DOC officers say the meth bust he’s breaking probation on in Benton County happened when deputies found the drug on Floyd as he was being arrested for assaulting his girlfriend at his home in Prosser.

He also has a new felony meth charge that he’s skipping court on and wanted for in Yakima County.

He’s 40 years old, 5’8” and weighs 190 pounds.

DOC officers say he was spotted in Prosser a few weeks ago.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.