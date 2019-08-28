Suspects sought in Kitsap County pharmacy break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Thousands of opioid pills are on the streets after more than 14 pharmacy burglaries in western Washington this summer.

The latest of these burglaries was in South Kitsap County, where two suspects broke into a locally-owned pharmacy in the middle of the night. The owner says it's the first time in over 50 years that anything like this has happened.

"It's such a disheartening thing, that's for sure," South Park Pharmacy owner Ken Paskett said.

The surveillance video from the pharmacy shows two suspects using a pry bar to break the locks on the front door before racing inside.

"It was Monday a week ago at 3:07 in the morning, I got a call from my alarm company," Paskett said.

Paskett immediately drove to the store; deputies were already on scene but the burglars were gone.

"Within four minutes they had scooped up [thousands of pills] and left the scene in a dark-colored sedan," said Deputy Scott Wilson.

The only other clues are their clothes. One suspect was wearing white shoes that appear to have some red marking on the upper heel. The other suspect's dark hoodie has a large white logo on the front.

It's the latest in a string of pharmacy burglaries across western Washington, including multiple break-ins in Seattle Issaquah and Renton.

The theft at South Park Phamaracy meant Paskett had to turn customers away when he couldnt' fill prescriptions for those who really need them.

If you can identify the suspects involved in the break-in, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on your phone.