Sunny and near 90-degree weather on the forecast across Western Washington

SEATTLE -- This week may be your last chance to soak in some true summer sunshine as the forecast high for Wednesday is nearly 90 degrees across Western Washington.

Meteorological fall begins September 1, meaning average temperatures will be cooling off as we begin the seasonal transition toward winter.

Temperatures have hovered in the mid-80s for several days this week, and that’s 10 degrees warmer than normal. But an incoming marine push will cool the region down into Labor Day weekend and return the area to seasonal, 70-degree temperatures that will continue for the foreseeable future.

As of Tuesday, there have been 28 days above 80 degrees for the year – slightly higher than average.

