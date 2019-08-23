Help ID seemingly random stabbing suspect who struck after ‘stare down’

WANTED IN SPANAWAY —
Can you identify this suspect in a stabbing on August 14th, at 204th St. E. and Mountain Highway, near the Walmart in Spanaway?
Detectives say he appears to be a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, 5’7” tall, slender build, and was wearing a black hoodie and jean shorts.
He was driving an older white Ford Explorer.
Deputies say the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the suspect drove past them just before 4pm as they were sleeping on a grassy area behind the Jack in the Box restaurant and stared them down. “We believe he was driving down the road, looked over, saw somebody sleeping on the side of the road, near a homeless camp and went, intentionally hid his vehicle, came back with a knife, stabbed him multiple times, fled the scene, ran through a parking lot, threw the knife up on top of the Walmart building, got in the back of the store, got in the vehicle and fled the scene. At this point we don’t know who the suspect is and our victim doesn’t know who the suspect is. We don’t know if this is just random, or mistaken identity thing, but either way, we have somebody who’s armed with a knife, that intentionally hid his vehicle, went after the victim, who was sleeping on the side of the road, stabbed him, then fled the scene and tried to hide the weapon,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.
If you have any information on who this suspect is, you can message the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on their Facebook page, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app or go to www.P3Tips.com.