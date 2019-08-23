Deputies investigating homicide at motel in Everett

Posted 5:32 AM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, August 23, 2019

EVERETT, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at motel in Everett early Friday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office, the call to the Motel 6 on 128th Street SW came in at at 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said this a homicide investigation, but hasn’t released any more details about what happened.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people have been detained at this time.

The scene is still active.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

