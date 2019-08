ESTACADA, Ore. — Firefighters and medics rescued a person who fell into a septic tank and was trapped inside for days.

According to Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69, firefighters were called Wednesday to a “confined space rescue.”

Crews found that the person had been working on a septic tank and had fallen in days earlier.

A technical rescue team helped free the individual. That person was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.