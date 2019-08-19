Dozens of military families move out after mold concerns at JBLM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD -- It’s something no one wants to find inside their home: black mold. At least 46 military families at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have moved out of their homes on base after finding mold where they live.

Melissa Godoy is a military mother and wife stationed at JBLM who is now taking action after she says her complaints went unheard for months.

A private Facebook group that she created online has hundreds of complaints from other military families at JBLM experiencing similar issues with mold.

“The whole world needs to know how they’re treating these military families,” Godoy said.

Melissa and her family moved into on-base housing at JBLM in July 2018 and she says within a few months she started noticing water leaks in her home.

“I wiped it off and thought maybe it was an ice cube or something,” Godoy said. “I wiped it away and then an hour later it came back and I said 'Ok, there’s a leak.'”

Maintenance records obtained by Q13 News show that Godoy put in several maintenance requests for her home to be fixed. After maintenance crews came out to her home, she says they spent several hours working and then told her the problem was solved.

“They were very vague and said 'No your house is fine' and left,” said Godoy.

In the meantime, Melissa says she and her two children were repeatedly visiting the doctor.

“Constant illnesses; I’ve had bronchitis twice, and a mysterious upper respiratory infection that left me with a cough,” she said. "June and July were my worst months, I had to quit boxing and was training to be an amateur female boxer."

Lincoln Military Housing is the property management company who contracts with JBLM to run their military housing. Melissa says she contacted LMH’s staff several times to come check for mold in her home.

“I’m like 'Do you guys smell that?' They’re like 'No you’re fine, you’re fine,'” said Godoy.

Fed up and frustrated, that’s when Melissa says she took matters into her own hands.

“I pried off the trim and I was really careful because I was like my husband is going to have to put this back on,” Godoy said. “I pulled it out and picked it up and there was black mold and 'Oh my God, I still get mad.'”

Melissa says immediately after the mold discovery, she called maintenance crews back out to her home and recorded video of the visit.

Q13 News reached out to Lincoln Military Housing for comment on this issue. A representative confirmed that at least 46 families have now been moved into a hotel on base after complaining about conditions inside their home. A portion of the statement reads:

“We regret when anyone is unsatisfied and are working to remedy this situation, but it is critical to understand that nearly all these residents decided to move to temporary housing on their own, and were not moved because of any known health and safety issues at their properties. We are covering the cost of their temporary accommodations until our staff and independent mold inspectors can determine if mold remediation is needed and if so until that remediation is complete.”

Read the full statement

As for Melissa Godoy’s case specifically, Lincoln Military Housing says they’ve now retained a third-party mold remediation company to conduct an inspection on Melissa’s home. There is no current timetable for when her home will be fixed.

Officials at JBLM also released a statement to Q13 News that reads, in part:

“We identified and addressed some problems, and in some cases, families were moved into temporary accommodations if repairs required more time. Placing families in temporary housing is a standard practice, and it's the right thing to do to support our military families.”

They go on to say:

“LMH pays for temporary lodging and meal expenses ($30 per person per day) when families are displaced. The $30/person/day is paid within several days of the family being moved into temporary accommodations.”

For Godoy and her family, who have been staying in a hotel since Aug. 1, she says this situation has been tough on many single military income families like hers.

“This is financially burdensome,” said Godoy. “This is a direct blow to the service member, the actual people who put their life on the line and have volunteered for their country."

Here is the full statement from JBLM: