Surveillance video shows angry customer smashing Beth’s Café window in Seattle

Posted 5:10 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, August 18, 2019

SEATTLE – An angry customer caused over $3,000 of damage to a Seattle restaurant early Sunday when he threw a sign at a window after he was denied entry.

The Seattle Police Department says it happened at Beth’s Café around 3 a.m. Investigators say restaurant employees denied service to the suspect who reacted violently.

Surveillance video shows the man shattering a window with a folding traffic sign and hitting two parked cars as he fled.

The suspect drove off in a black Toyota Prius, and police are asking the public for tips to identify him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.