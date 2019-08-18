Surveillance video shows angry customer smashing Beth’s Café window in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – An angry customer caused over $3,000 of damage to a Seattle restaurant early Sunday when he threw a sign at a window after he was denied entry.

The Seattle Police Department says it happened at Beth’s Café around 3 a.m. Investigators say restaurant employees denied service to the suspect who reacted violently.

Surveillance video shows the man shattering a window with a folding traffic sign and hitting two parked cars as he fled.

The suspect drove off in a black Toyota Prius, and police are asking the public for tips to identify him.