Reported shooting late Friday in Seattle’s Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting late Friday in Seattle’s Pioneer Square area.

The incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and James Street.

According to Seattle Fire Department, the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

It’s unclear what the circumstances were leading up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

