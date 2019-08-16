Video shows chaos at Northwest Detention Center the night police shot a man who attacked facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Newly released video is giving a small glimpse into a chaotic night at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma last month when police shot and killed a man who was attacking the facility.

Q13 News obtained the video above from the July 13 rampage.

An employee at the facility, which operates on behalf of ICE, called Tacoma Police shortly before 4 a.m. saying a man with a rifle was throwing "incendiary devices" at the building, setting vehicles on fire and attempting to ignite a large propane tank, according to Tacoma PD.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers say they spotted the man, 69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen of Vashon Island, with a gun, wearing a satchel and carrying flares.

Police took cover and fired multiple rounds at Von Spronsen from a parking lot across from the facility. Von Spronsen died at the scene.

In the new video, you can see Von Spronsen's car explode, followed by yelling and at least a dozen gunshots.

Police have since described Von Spronsen as a known anarchist who claimed association with Antifa. His motive, however, remains under investigation.