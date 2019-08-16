Shawn Jones: Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of assaulting rival gang member

WANTED IN YAKIMA —
An ‘armed and dangerous’ gang member accused of attacking a rival foe in Yakima is wanted.
Shawn Jones has an arrest warrant for assault and felony harassment with threats to kill.
Yakima Police believe he’s armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
Detectives say the gang attack happened in early June and two other suspects involved in the case are in custody — now it’s time to help Yakima Police track down Jones.
He’s 20 years old, 5’4” and weighs 135 pounds.
Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).