Shawn Jones: Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of assaulting rival gang member

WANTED IN YAKIMA —
An ‘armed and dangerous’ gang member accused of attacking a rival foe in Yakima is wanted.

Shawn Jones has an arrest warrant for assault and felony harassment with threats to kill.

Yakima Police believe he’s armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives say the gang attack happened in early June and two other suspects involved in the case are in custody — now it’s time to help Yakima Police track down Jones.

He’s 20 years old, 5’4” and weighs 135 pounds.

Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

 

