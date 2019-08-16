Driver sought after woman injured in Tacoma hit-and-run

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are searching for the driver who hit and injured a woman with a car on Friday.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at S. 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police say the woman was hit by a car while crossing the road and hospitalized with “significant” injuries.

The vehicle is described by police as a green two-door 1992 Honda Accord. The car should have driver’s side windshield damage, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Tacoma Police detectives at 253-830-6515 or 253-830-6565.