Amazon opens 4-star store in South Lake Union

SEATTLE -- You can now try out some of Amazon's top-trending products at the company's all-new Amazon 4-Star store in South Lake Union.

Customers can test out popular Amazon electronics, games, and books before purchasing. The nearly 2,000 selected items are based on top customer ratings and popularity.

Most are rated 4 stars or above on customer reviews. The idea is to offer customers an opportunity to try before you buy.

"A lot of customers like to come in-store and still be able to touch, feel, test drive the products before they buy them,” Company spokesperson Jeanine Takala said. “So, we have tried to bring that concept into this store to allow customers to browse and discover products they love.”

This is the fourth 4-Star store nationwide. Prime member pricing is honored on all in-store purchases.