1 dead after small plane crashes into Marysville field

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Authorities say one person died Wednesday after a small plane crashed into a rural Marysville field.

Marysville Police say the single-engine plane went down around 7 p.m. along the 15700 blk of 51st Ave, just about two miles from Arlington Municipal Airport.

The person who died was the only one onboard the plane at the time of the crash, officials said.

Police say the NTSB is investigating the crash.

BREAKING: Msvl Police & Fire on scene a single engine airplane crash in a large field in the 15700 blk of 51st Ave. FAA has been notified. More to follow as information is developed. Please stay out of the area and allow first responders to arrive as needed. pic.twitter.com/xJhqw40awM — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) August 15, 2019

This crash marks the third small plane crash in western Washington this month.