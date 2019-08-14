1 dead after small plane crashes into Marysville field

Posted 7:38 PM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, August 14, 2019

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Authorities say one person died Wednesday after a small plane crashed into a rural Marysville field.

Marysville Police say the single-engine plane went down around 7 p.m. along the 15700 blk of 51st Ave, just about two miles from Arlington Municipal Airport.

The person who died was the only one onboard the plane at the time of the crash, officials said.

Police say the NTSB is investigating the crash.

This crash marks the third small plane crash in western Washington this month.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.