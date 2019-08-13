× Dead man found in Oregon Zoo, had been reported missing

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was found dead at the Oregon Zoo in a construction site for a new rhinoceros habitat had been reported missing two days earlier.

The Portland Police Bureau says 62-year-old Carl Stanley Ross Sr. was found Monday morning in the habitat.

There were no animals in the habitat, which was not completed.

It’s not clear how Ross died and Portland police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Ross had been reported missing on Aug. 10.