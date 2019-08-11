× Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from minimum security prison

FORKS, Wash. – A search is on for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Western Washington Sunday.

The Washington Department of Corrections says Mark David Vannausdle escaped from the Olympic Corrections Center in Forks while heading to breakfast around 7 a.m.

Vannausdle, 60, was serving a 20-year sentence for assault and robbery charges out of Pierce County and was set to be released in 2021.

If you see Vannausdle, do not approach him and contact the Olympics Corrections Center at (360) 374-7000 or call 911.