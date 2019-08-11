Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from minimum security prison

Posted 12:33 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, August 11, 2019

(Courtesy: Washington State Department of Corrections)

FORKS, Wash. – A search is on for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Western Washington Sunday.

The Washington Department of Corrections says Mark David Vannausdle escaped from the Olympic Corrections Center in Forks while heading to breakfast around 7 a.m.

Vannausdle, 60, was serving a 20-year sentence for assault and robbery charges out of Pierce County and was set to be released in 2021.

If you see  Vannausdle, do not approach him and contact the Olympics Corrections Center at (360) 374-7000 or call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.