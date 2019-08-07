Angry driver plows through construction site near Olympia, injures worker

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A 74-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday morning after he plowed through a Thurston County construction site, struck a worker and sped off.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. along Highway 8 near Summit Lake Road, that’s about 10 miles west of Olympia.

Washington State Police say the driver wasn’t impaired, just frustrated that his normal commute was disrupted by construction work and drove his Buick through the road closure signs. Investigators say a construction worker tried to stop the sedan, but the driver struck him and kept going.

Officers caught up with the driver and arrested him for felony hit-and-run charges and reckless endangerment.

The 48-year-old construction worker suffered cuts and minor injuries to his leg but is expected to make a full recovery. He was treated and released from Providence St. Peter Hospital.