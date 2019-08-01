× Seafair security working to keep festival safe

SEATTLE – Thousands of people will crowd along the shores of Lake Washington this weekend to enjoy Seafair Weekend.

But the large crowds could also be a concern for security in light of in light of the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival last weekend.

Thousands are expected to fill Genesee Park and security officials insist they’re taking every precaution to keep you safe.

Boats are already lining up on Lake Washington to get a good view of the hydro races.

Plus, crews are busy putting up booths for food, drinks and wares, but access to this event requires not only paid admission but also passing through security. That means your bag will be searched. Plus, officials say there is on-site private security, local, state and federal law enforcement keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.

Not only are they in uniform but there Seafair officials say there are other layers of security behind the scene making sure the public is safe.

“You’ll see visible security,” said Frank Sebastian, Seafair’s emergency manager. “A large part of what we do is looking at the security threats profile: both within our environment or other festivals. Just in case somebody is up to something or going to create a problem. We’ll deal with it. We’ll have our partners in law enforcement look into it and hopefully maintain that safe environment here.”

So, what can’t you bring to Seafair?

Security officials say all weapons and fireworks are banned and they’ll be thrown out if you’re caught with them

A list of items allowed, and other items prohibited at Seafiar are listed here.