Hobert Clark: Prosecutors say wanted murder suspect killed man over property dispute

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Prosecutors have charged 25-year-old Hobert Clark with two counts of Murder in the 2nd Degree, for allegedly killing Paul Warner at close range with a tactical pistol-grip shotgun. The second count of Murder in the 2nd Degree is because detectives say Clark killed Warner while committing an Assault with a firearm on the son of his girlfriend. Clark has also been charged with Assault in the 1st Degree and Assault in the 2nd Degree for pointing a shotgun at her son and another man and firing a shot close enough to one of them that the victim thought he was going to be killed. Additionally, Clark is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st Degree.

According to court documents, Clark was furious that Warner and his girlfriend and her son were staying on a property next door to a property his parent’s owned. They were originally staying on his parent’s property with permission from one of Clark’s friends who stayed there, as well, but when Clark found out, he ordered them to move, which they did, to an adjacent property not owned by his parents.

Deputies say before he went to prison, Clark had been in charge of collecting fees from people that were allowed to stay on the 2-acre parcel of property.

The first victim told deputies he saw Clark lift the seat of his motorcycle and remove the shotgun and say something to the effect of, “They need to be taught a lesson.” With no warning, deputies say Clark fired the shotgun close enough to the victim that he thought he had been shot. The victim says he froze and Clark continued on down the trail. Warner’s girlfriend’s son was sitting outside their trailer with his dog when deputies say Clark came running at him and said, “You think this is a game?” According to court documents, “The defendant began to close the distance to the victim by walking toward him, Paul Warner emerged at the door of the trailer and jumped at the defendant, causing both to fall to the ground. The defendant fired the shotgun directly into Warner’s chest. Despite the efforts of many at the scene, Warner died where he fell. After the defendant shot Warner, he immediately fled on the motorcycle. Law enforcement responded and recovered a total of three spent shotgun shells.”

Clark was released from prison on June 23, 2019.

He has convictions for:

Assault 3

Bail Jumping

Assault 2

Eluding Police

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.