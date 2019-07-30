Hobert Clark: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder after shooting in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Wash. — As family members work on funeral arrangements for 49-year-old Robert ‘Paul’ Warner, who was shot and killed Sunday in the Eatonville area, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to search for the man accused in his murder.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Hobert Clark and have developed probable cause to arrest him for Murder in the 1st degree.

Clark is 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has an extensive violent criminal history and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

There is an active felony Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest for Escape from Community Custody.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips to locate Clark.

“I hope we can just find this guy, so we can lay my brother to rest knowing that his killer is behind bars,” said Schelly Selvar.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting just after 5pm on Sunday in the 4600 block of 350th St. E. in the Eatonville area. Deputies were contacted by witnesses who directed them to the victim’s location near several trailers on the rural property, where they found Warner dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies say they learned the suspect shot Warner during an argument and then fled the property on a white sportbike-style motorcycle.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department described the two men as acquaintances, which is confusing to Warner’s sister. ‘As far as I know, he has never met this man in his life,” said Selvar.

While Warner’s family waits for answers, they’re remembering a man who loved to fish and who raised his son alone from the time he was 8-years-old. “Today, there is a huge hole in many hearts that knew my little brother. He was a kind and giving person that loved his momma, his boy and was so proud to be a grandpa to his little Anna. He had a lot of sadness in his life, especially after he lost the love of his life, Nikki, at such a young age when their boy, Nathan, was only a boy. He was a widowed single father who struggled with so many of life’s challenges, but never gave up. He didn’t ever have a bad thing to do or say about anyone. He was always so good to anyone he met and hated when people judged each other. My family is together helping each other through our loss, but Paul didn’t have a home when he left this world, so we are asking for help to give him an honorable burial for his forever home,” Selvar wrote in the Facebook fundraiser page she created to help with expenses:

Please donate here if you can: https://www.facebook.com/donate/358248634869190/358250584868995/

If you spot Hobert Clark, call 911.

If you know where he’s staying, or have any other information to help deputies locate him, submit an anonymous tip at www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).