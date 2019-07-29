Man wanted for murder after shooting in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Detectives in Pierce County are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing an acquaintance in Eatonville Sunday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Hobert Clark is wanted for first-degree murder. He allegedly shot and killed a man at 35100 40th Ave. East after a drug-related argument, Pierce County Detective Ed Troyer said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was well-known to detectives, Troyer said.

Clark, 25, fled the scene on a white sports bike. He’s 5-foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.