Renewed effort to bring grizzly bears to the North Cascades

SEATTLE — Efforts are back on to bring grizzly bears to the North Cascades.

The federal government reopened public comment on the proposal after plans to reintroduce bears in Washington stalled last year.

Grizzly bears are native to North Cascades National Park, but their population was decimated by hunters in the early to mid-1900s. The last confirmed sighting in Washington was more than 20 years ago.

Experts think only about 10 bears remain.

“This is an extremely small and isolated population and if we don’t bring grizzly bears into the ecosystem we risk completely losing this species in Washington,” said Robb Krehbiel with Defenders of Wildlife.

Several groups, including the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, are against the plan to bring bears from other parks to the North Cascades. They fear the decision could hurt ranchers.

You can comment on the proposal for the next 90 days.