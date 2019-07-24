× Struggling Puyallup farm asks residents to ‘please consider supporting your local farmer’

PUYALLUP, Wash. – A Pierce County farm that’s struggling to find business is asked the community to “please consider supporting your local farmer.’

Scholz Farm and Garden made the Facebook post Wednesday morning. The farm has operated for over 40 years, but the owners say they’re in danger of closing.

“This year has been slow to start because all produce was running two to three weeks late,” the post read. “The food bank is happy but that does not sustain our business.”

The farm says they lost their entire crop of strawberries in April after sudden freezes occurred when the fruit was in bloom.