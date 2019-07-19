× Man pulled from Elliott Bay along Seattle waterfront

SEATTLE — Authorities are trying to figure out how a man, 50, ended up in Elliott Bay along the Seattle waterfront after being pulled from the water late Friday.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the 900 block of Alaskan Way West at about 10:15 p.m. after getting a report of a person in distress.

Medics performed CPR on the victim, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

No information on the victim’s identity was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.