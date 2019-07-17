× ‘That was for Seattle’: Damian Lillard on his playoff dagger on OKC Thunder

SEATTLE — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard said his game-winning shot that ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season “was for Seattle,” in an appearance on Sports Business Radio Podcast.

On April 23, Lillard knocked down a buzzer-beating trey in Game 5 that sealed the series for the Blazers and sent the Thunder home.

The point guard has made a habit of clutch series winners after knocking out the Houston Rockets in similar fashion a few years ago, but this year’s dagger came at the expense of a team much-maligned by Seattleites.

The Thunder, of course, replaced the Seattle SuperSonics when a string of disputes about the team’s arena led to the franchise moving in 2008.

Sonics fans have longed for an NBA return in Seattle, but commissioner Adam Silver says expansion plans won’t be on the docket anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have completely shaken up its roster in the postseason, with stars Russell Westbrook being traded to Houston and Paul George heading to the Los Angeles Clippers.