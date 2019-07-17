3-alarm fire breaks out at Bellingham store

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Fire crews are battling a large fire that broke out at a store in Downtown Bellingham Wednesday night.

The fire is so large that the city’s fire department called for three alarms, meaning additional resources across the region have been requested to fight the blaze.

Authorities say Hohl’s Feed and Seed caught fire around 8 p.m. The building caught fire before in February when police say a homeless man started a fire to stay warm.

Police have asked residents to stay away from the area while crews battle the fire.