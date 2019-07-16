× Tips to declutter your garage this summer

SEATTLE — This time of year many of us are climbing over our ski gear to get to our garden tools.

If you garage is cluttered, you are definitely not alone. Q13 asked the experts at PEMCO Insurance about decluttering your garage.

“In a recent survey, a third of the people said they keep their garage doors closed just because they are embarrassed by how their garage looks,” said Kristine Zewe, an Underwriting Quality Analyst at PEMCO Insurance. “Another quarter can’t even park their car because they have so much stuff so now is a great time to survey your garage and get out to the hardware store and pick up some hooks and maybe some shelving and get a plan to take care of that.”

Here are some things PEMCO recommends to declutter your garage.

Plan. Get everything off the floor and map out what goes where because that will get you thinking about what’s important to you

Sort. Separate items by category and don’t overthink it

Organize. Use hooks, shelves and labeled boxes