× Concrete truck rolls, blocks northbound lanes of I-5 in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Friday’s morning commute may take a bit longer for drivers in the Lynnwood area.

A concrete truck rolled on the highway, near where I-405 merges to I-5.

The Washington Department of Transportation says the right two lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

Alderwood/Lynnwood: NB I-5 at 405, huge aid response due to a rolled cement truck. Looks like NB 405 can't merge on to NB I-5. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/s5pyUVRqI1 — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) July 12, 2019

No word on any injuries. It did not immediately appear the crash was related to Friday morning’s earthquake.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.