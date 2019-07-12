Concrete truck rolls, blocks northbound lanes of I-5 in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Friday’s morning commute may take a bit longer for drivers in the Lynnwood area.
A concrete truck rolled on the highway, near where I-405 merges to I-5.
The Washington Department of Transportation says the right two lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder.
No word on any injuries. It did not immediately appear the crash was related to Friday morning’s earthquake.
This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.