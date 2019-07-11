R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges

CHICAGO — A U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman says singer R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex-crime charges in Chicago.

The 52-year-old R&B singer was arrested in Chicago by New York Police and Homeland Security investigators, WGN reported.

U.S. attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick says the 13-count indictment includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. Other details were not immediately released.

The R&B singer already faces state sex-related charges in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report