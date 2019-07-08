× Victim identified in deadly weekend shooting

Investigators say the deadly shooting that shut down a busy Everett street Saturday night may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police arriving on Glenwood Avenue just after 7:00 Saturday evening found a chaotic scene. A Lincoln SUV had rear-ended a Honda, and in the driver’s seat of the Lincoln, they found a man who had been shot twice in the head.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has identified that victim as 49-year-old Steven Whitemarsh.

SCMEO completed the exam of the 49-year-old male involved in an altercation in the 5200 block of Glenwood Ave in Everett, WA on July 06, 2019. The decedent is Steven A. Whitemarsh of Everett, WA. COD is gunshot wounds of the head. MOD is Homicide. More info w/ @EverettPolice. — Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) July 9, 2019

Probable cause documents released Monday say witnesses pointed police to the 74-year-old suspect. Police say the suspect was standing nearby, but acting like he wasn't involved. Officers found a loaded gun in the suspect's pocket, with ammunition that matched the shell casings outside Whitemarsh's window.

The suspect allegedly told police he fired in self-defense.

But witnesses had a different version; telling police that after the crash the suspect got out of his car, walked up to Whitemarsh's window, and shot him. Police booked the suspect into jail for 2nd degree murder.