Clouds and showers: ‘June gloom’ forecast for second week of July

SEATTLE -- Clouds and showers will clear by Monday afternoon and stay dry through Tuesday.

But the dry stretch is short lived as clouds will increase late in the day Tuesday with a chance of showers reaching the coast by the afternoon. Clouds and rain will continue to move east into the metro area by Tuesday evening.

And as the upper trough responsible for the showery conditions lifts north into Canada on Wednesday afternoon, rain will continue to fall. Skies will look pretty cloudy and ominous at times, not the usual summer weather we’re used to for July in Seattle! But on the other hand we really need rain in the bucket. So, we know many of you would like the summer sun to dominate our forecast, but we have to remind everyone that we are dealing with drought conditions, so any rain, even just a little in the gauge, will help.

Here’s a look at how this week’s forecast breaks down:

MONDAY: Just a few left over showers for your AM commute. Otherwise skies will clear for partly sunny conditions. High jump to near normal at 74.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Probably the cloudiest day of the week with rain likely. High near 72.

THURSDAY: We start to dry out a bit. Look for a few scattered showers through the morning with partly sunny conditions. By the afternoon it will actually be a pretty nice day with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Not a bad forecast… we’ll see a little more summer sunshine. We’re still a week out so we’ll monitor models and update everyone as we push through the work week. But for now we’ll go with a mostly cloudy start with afternoon clearing for Saturday. Sunday look for a bit more blue sky with partly sunny conditions. Highs in the mid to lower 70s.