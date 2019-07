Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former UW football and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is hosting his fifth annual Competition Camp at Wilson H.S. in Tacoma next Saturday July 13 from noon to 3pm. Registration is free but required online here.

Trufant joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio to promote the event and discuss his career and upcoming season with the Falcons, who host the Seahawks on October 27. Interview above.