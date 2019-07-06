× Multiple deaths reported in Port Angeles trailer park fire

PORT ANGELES — Multiple people were killed in an overnight fire at a Port Angeles trailer park.

According to Port Angeles police, as many as four people were killed in the fire that started overnight at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park off US 101. The exact number of deaths was not immediately known.

Around 2:30 a.m., fire units responded to calls of one trailer on fire. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading.

A multi-agency response team is investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone who witnessed it is encouraged to call police.

